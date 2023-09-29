TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Piney Woods are in a unique position when it comes to forecasting and enduring severe weather.

On a previous episode of In Focus, we took a deep dive into the region’s weather radar dead zone and the forecasting challenges that come with it. We’ve also looked at lessons East Texans have learned from multiple bouts of severe weather in the past.

To bring the issue of forecasting and preparing for severe weather in focus, Neal Barton sat down with KETK/FOX51’s Chief Meteorologist Carson Vickroy to discuss the unique meteorological position of the Piney Woods.

ACCURATE FORECASTS

East Texas is nestled in between two radar sites, one in Forth Worth over 100 miles away and the other about 90 miles away in Shreveport.

To help get a view of the scene where radars don’t reach, local meteorologists rely partially on storm spotters and technology, a man-machine mix.

“The HAM radio guys and ladies, they go through some training, and they’ll radio out the National Weather Service, us or other members of emergency management to tell them what they’re seeing and if a warning needs to be issued or not on those storms,” Vickroy said.

To learn more about forecasting in a radar dead zone, watch Vickroy explain in the video below:

Something else that helps give a better look at our atmosphere is a weather balloon that launches in Palestine, as Vickroy explains:

“It really helps us determine how unstable the atmosphere is, if we have a lot of potential energy in the atmosphere, that will really dictate if we will see severe weather and what type of severe weather we may see,” Vickroy said.

TRACKING STORMS

KETK uses VIPIR radar analysis system to bring the best possible information to East Texans.

“The VIPIR system, in my honest opinion, is the best we have here in East Texas,” Vickroy explained. “It gives us wind shear, which is one way to determine if there’s rotation in a thunderstorm or not. We can look at things from a 3D standpoint, determining how high those cloud tops are… and it can also help us determine things like hail size and how strong the wind is so people in East Texas can be prepared for whatever the storm is going to bring.”

In the video below, Vickroy explains what he looks for to forecast severe weather and upcoming weather technologies:

March through June is the primary tornado season, with a secondary storm season coming right around the corner in fall. The fall storm season isn’t to be ignored, as last November East Texas had several strong tornadoes in the area.

“What we are seeing here — and Texas does this all over the place, sometimes we can see three or four seasons in one day– we’re going from summer to winter, we call it a shoulder season,” Vickroy said. “When you’ve got stronger fronts moving in, stuff can happen with our weather, meaning in that warm and colder air mixing, it’s not a good mixture and that will often lead to storms.”

