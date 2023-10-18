TYLER, Texas (KETK) – State Rep. Cody Harris came on KETK’s East Texas In Focus to talk about water needs around East Texas.

In the discussion, he talked about shortcomings of an aging water infrastructure, supply issues in metropolitan areas and proposed solutions on the ballot in November.

THE WATER ISSUE

First sworn in in 2019, Harris represents Anderson County, Navarro County, Cherokee County and three quarters of Henderson County in the Texas House of Representatives. He has served as the vice chair of Natural Resources in his second session, then Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him to the Southwestern States Water Commission. In addition, Harris also helped start the Water Caucus.

“What I tell constituents all the time is one of the most critical issues we face is water,” Harris said. “It’s one of the things that sells the fewest amount of clicks on Facebook.”

Though water might not seem like the most clickable topic, it’s an issue that grows by the day. Harris said 1,100 people move to Texas each day, increasing the need for resources like water. Some places, like rural East Texas, are equipped to handle an increased demand. For other areas like Dallas-Forth Worth, it’s not so simple.

“You have reservoirs that are the large lakes like Lake Palestine, Lake Tyler [and] Lake Jacksonville,” Harris said. “Those are specifically designed to supply drinking water to municipalities. We would like those to be local municipalities, but a lot of times we will sell those water rights to Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Water moves in aging pipes underground from the Piney Woods to the DFW area, which introduces its own set of challenges with leaks.

“In your rural areas, the water comes from mostly water supply corporations that are small, independently owned, usually co-op based where the users own it,” Harris said. “Let’s say the well was drilled and the lines were laid 40, 50 years ago. Water rates have been low that whole time. Rates have not kept up enough to be able to maintain the water line, so you’ve got leaking water lines.

The Texas Water Development Board is a state agency that works with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Those two agencies have the vast majority of regulatory authority over water issues.

For a more in-depth discussion on the technicalities of selling your water upstream, see Harris’ explanation below:

PROPOSED SOLUTIONS

A complicated issue requires a multifaceted solution. One part of this process, Harris explained, will appear on voting ballots Nov. 7.

“One of the things that we as a legislator did last session, voters are going to have the chance to vote on it in November,” Harris said. “Proposition 6 is a billion dollar fund where these water supply co-ops can apply to get the funds necessary to go in and start fixing these leaking pipes. The other option is to raise the rate on customers, so we’re trying to find the right balance there.”

The ballot language of Proposition 6 is as follows:

Proposition 6 – SJR 75 “The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

“With the abundant surplus we had this session, we wanted to make providing water infrastructure repair a priority,” Harris said.

Dallas-Fort Worth has plenty of water, Harris explained, it’s just not the right kind of water. To fix their water situation long-term, Harris said desalination is key.

“DFW is literally sitting on an ocean of brackish groundwater, which is salty water that right now we have the technology but it’s too expensive to extract,” he explained.

The solution to this lies in technology. Small modular reactors, or SMRs, are a fraction of the size of a conventional nuclear reactor and can power roughly one-third of the generating capacity of traditional nuclear reactors.

“The solution is small modular reactors,” Harris said. “Small modular reactors is a new nuclear technology that is extremely safe, they’re small and they produce clean energy indefinitely… small modular reactors operate at such a high temperature they also desalinate water at the same time, so we’re solving two problems at one time if we can as a state invest in setting up small modular reactors.”

One small modular reactor is enough to supply the power needs for Palestine and Jacksonville independently, Harris said.

To see the full conversation, including viewer-submitted questions, catch East Texas In Focus on FOX51 News at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.