TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Acting Director of the Hibbs Institute Dr. Manuel Reyes-Loya and Hibbs Institute Junior Research Analyst Dr. Cecilia Cuellar sat down with Neal Barton on East Texas In Focus to go in depth on the local Hispanic business boom.

THE HIBBS INSTITUTE

The Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research is a research unit of the Soules College of Business at the University of Texas at Tyler that provides a variety of products and services.

“We do economics and business research for the community and also function as a small consulting firm, so we have information available free of cost and we also can do specific projects for local companies, local governments or nonprofit organizations,” Reyes-Loya said.

They produce something called the Hibbs Brief, which is a periodic one-page analysis of current, local issues in Tyler.

“We consult about economic impacts for the region. For example, we have free-of-cost product studies, the Hibbs Brief,” Cuellar said. “We talk about interesting questions about the region.”

One of the latest briefs was about the semiconductor industry in East Texas. Past briefs include topics like domestic migration in the post-pandemic era, vaping and e-cigarette use in adolescents and quiet quitting.

They also produce the Hibbs Newsletter, a bulletin with economic, statistic and business performance indicators for the region along with the Hibbs Whitepapers, which are technical reports on topics of interest to East Texans.

THE RIPPLE EFFECT

“The ripple effect is a way we study how one first, original hit in the economy is going to multiply several times, creating growth in the local economy,” Reyes-Loya said.

One successful local business can impact the whole town, reaching other industries and corners of the market.

“If you own a restaurant and you have more business, more money and you are going to the retail stores to spend more, this creates a chain reaction improving the whole local economy,” he explained.

The Hispanic community is growing tremendously in the U.S. and in the Lone Star State. With that growth comes more business and more opportunities.

“We have a booming economy, Texas was one of the first states that recovered from the pandemic,” Reyes-Loya said. “It’s a booming economy with awesome opportunities, great jobs and a lot of different entertainment. It’s a great quality of life.”

Reyes-Loya said the population increase has a lot to do with people migrating from other states, especially California. Even Tyler, which has a population that swells during the work week with commuters, is seeing the impacts.

“45% of the employees are local, 55% commute from other counties in the area,” Reyes-Loya said. “That means that Tyler is an economic engine for the other eight or nine counties around us. They commute everyday to work and spend their dollars. It’s not only Tyler, it’s not only Smith County, it’s also Wood County, Van Zandt, Henderson, etc.”

With a larger Hispanic population than in years past, he said UT Tyler is going to apply in January to be a Hispanic-Serving institution for the first time.

“That means for three consecutive years, the undergrad [Hispanic] student population was 25% or more,” Loya-Reyes said. “That means we are going to have a lot of federal funds coming to the university to improve the infrastructure. The Hispanic community is growing and these people are more educated.”

HSI‘s are eligible for grants that will benefit the whole school. As UT Tyler continues with its new medical school, the whole community will feel the impacts.

“This is going to create a lot of development, a lot of money coming in particularly in the healthcare industry, which is now the most important industry in the area,” Reyes-Loya said. “In terms of creation of money, in terms of local GDP and in terms of employment, it’s growing and is expected to keep growing substantially between now and the next five-10 years. With the medical school, that’s going to be even larger.”

The benefits don’t stop there, as Cuellar explains:

“The healthcare industry is not only the biggest in the region, it actually has the highest wages. It will have a greater ripple effect because we will have more people employed in healthcare, and more people with higher wages,” Cuellar said.

To see the full conversation, including viewer-submitted questions, catch East Texas In Focus on FOX51 News at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.