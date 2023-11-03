TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kelly Raulston, realtor with East Texas Preferred Properties, was a guest on East Texas In Focus to talk about local real estate, property taxes and more.

THE PROCESS

Moving is a huge decision and an even bigger investment. Raulston said that when it comes to real estate prices, it all boils down to supply and demand.

“Especially since the pandemic, a lot of people want to live out in East Texas because East Texas is the land of opportunities,” Raulston said.

When searching for a home, Raulston recommends working with a local bank or local mortgage provider.

“Local is always best because then they have access to local appraisers, and they know our area, they’re our neighbors, so it’s always best to work with locals,” Raulston said.

It also helps to get preapproved, she explained.

“Preapproval is basically when the lender verifies your credit, your assets, your income, and they have that conversation with you about what you want your monthly mortgage to be,” Raulston said. “You’ve got to take into account property taxes, so it’s always good to have those conversations from the beginning before you’re in a legally binding contract.”

Raulston explained that the biggest mistake home buyers make is having too many or unrealistic non-negotiables.

“I think the biggest mistake that people make when they are going at it is that they want to have the perfect home. Whether you build it from scratch or you’ve been looking for a while, there’s no such thing as a perfect house,” Raulston said.

In the video below, Raulston explains common pitfalls home buyers can fall into and a new property tax relief proposition on the ballot for November:

THE MARKET

The trend of people moving to Texas has continued strong, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Even native Texans start looking at moving to East Texas when prices get too high in major cities. When looking for a new place to lay down roots, the Piney Woods boasts more spacious and less expensive options.

“Based on September sold data, the median home sale was $320,000 which seems like it’s a lot in our area but in comparison to Austin, Dallas and Houston, that’s relatively affordable,” Raulston said. “So people who are from these larger metropolitan areas are coming out here because they see what all East Texas has to offer and they’re able to afford it in comparison to where they’re currently living.”

Some are rushing to buy homes, deciding on a real estate purchase without ever visiting the property. Raulston said realtors have tools to help people in that situation.

“Some like to use Facetime with their cellphone, whenever I list a property I try to have a virtual walkthrough so that you can go and walk through that property as many times as needed, so that helps facilitate that ‘sight unseen’ offer.”

When it comes to finding the right realtor for you, Raulston recommends using one of the roughly 1,400 members of the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors.

“If you are buying and selling in Smith, Wood, Cherokee, Rains, Hopkins and Franklin County, I highly recommend you work with a realtor who is a member of the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors,” Raulston said.

