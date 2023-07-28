LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Though Tyler might be first on your mind when you consider the rapidly-expanding region of East Texas, another hub is developing just east.

With a population of roughly 82,000, the city of Longview has carved out a name for itself as a major player in manufacturing, education and more.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt sat down with KETK’s Neal Barton to bring Longview’s rapid growth in focus.

EXPANSION CHALLENGES

Stoudt said that the Longview/Gregg County area is comparable to Tyler/Smith County, but only to a certain extent.

“Pretty much anything that takes place in Tyler/Smith County, we’re half that,” Stoudt said. “Whether it be the tax value, whether it be traffic or anything else, we’re about half that size.”

Stoudt said that Gregg County is one of the smallest land masses in Texas at 271 square miles, so their high population is condensed to a small area.

“I’m a firm believer that whatever is good for Tyler is going to be good for Longview, and vise versa. We’re East Texas, Longview is, Tyler is. I was talking to Judge Franklin the other day, and as he said, ‘Tyler’s on fire. Smith County is on fire. There’s a lot of great things going on over here.'”

Among those great things is an industry boom, bringing in major distribution warehouses to Gregg County.

“It’s really creating an industry of distribution points for large companies. Old Navy/Gap just moved in a couple of years ago, built two one-million-square-foot warehousing for shipping all around the world. Eastman‘s looking at a big expansion,” Stoudt said. “There’s a lot of distribution taking place out of East Texas and particularly Longview in the last five, ten years.”

More businesses bring in more people, as well as an increased need for resources including broadband access.

“Internet inside the city of Longview is great,” Stoudt said. “A lot of development [is] going on, a lot of private companies putting in internet and so forth around the area, but it’s the rural areas that have basically none.”

The county is working on expanding broadband access for all residents, Stoudt explained.

“We’ve been working with Conterra. They’re a local company that does broadband,” Stoudt said.

“We’ve been working with some other companies that are working in partnership with Conterra to try and put together a plan, and finding the money out of Washington and maybe Austin to try and help put this together. Putting broadband in the ground is an expensive proposition.”

For a look at the businesses flocking to Gregg County and whether or not Longview has the space to support them, watch the video below:

MANAGEABLE GROWTH

With growth comes plenty of demand. Stoudt walked through the changes they’ve seen in issues with jail staffing, changing tax rates and higher education.

Already home to LeTourneau University, Longview is becoming something of an educational hub for the area. The University of Texas at Tyler has a Longview University Center on N. Eastman Road, and Kilgore College entered into a partnership with UT Tyler in 2022, expanding access to higher education for Gregg County.

“Those partnerships are really filling up the classrooms, which they weren’t at one time,” Stoudt said. “A lot of people that can’t get the four-year exposure can get their night classes at the University of Texas at Tyler-Longview, which we couldn’t do in the past. There’s just been a real initiative with the University of Texas at Tyler to kind of start developing the Longview campus. I’ve always said it’s a real gem that needs to be developed because there’s a lot of people that want higher education but they can’t experience a four-year [university], but they could come at night and they could come during the day.”

In addition to strides made in higher education, Stoudt explained staffing difficulties in the Gregg County Jail. Stoudt said the issue is not with overcrowding, rather the issue stems from not being able to hire enough staff.

“Pretty much if you talk to any sheriff, including Sheriff Smith here in Smith County, he’ll tell you that everybody is short in detention guards throughout the state,” Stoudt said.

In the clip below, Stoudt explains how the county is adjusting to revenue cuts with some help from the state of Texas, and how stipends for law enforcement are helping the shortage:

The changes in Gregg County could just be the beginning of what is soon to come. In the meantime, Stoudt said it’s best to simply be prepared.

“I think the biggest challenge for all of us in East Texas… we all know that growth is here and more of it is coming,” Stoudt said. “I think our challenge is going to be [being] prepared for it, and that means infrastructure, it means parking garages downtown, it means new courthouses, it means development with TxDOT to increase major thoroughfares throughout the community, it means making sure you develop your water right. There’s just a lot of things that you’ve got to prepare for for this growth.”

To see the full conversation, including viewer-submitted questions, catch East Texas In Focus on FOX51 News at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.