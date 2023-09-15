SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With a nationwide shortage of law enforcement officers to serve their communities, the thin blue line is stretching ever-thinner.

Recruiting and retaining officers, addressing mental health issues that lead to crime and serving a growing population are just some of the problems the Smith County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with in their mission to keep the peace.

KETK’s Neal Barton sat down with Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith to bring the issues, and potential solutions, in focus.

SMITH COUNTY

Taking the regular challenges of policing and combining them with an ever-growing populace means law enforcement needs to get creative. One example of this in Smith County is the new sheriff substation in Winona, which opened this year with the goal of better serving that area.

“What I have done in Winona, is we’re going to have one officer five days a week, eight hours a day that will be paying attention to Winona and surrounding areas, the unincorporated area,” Smith said. “They will be working the traffic in the school zones, they’re going to be checking in with the school system, they’ll be checking with the retailers in the area, but they’ll also be at a great crossroads and be able to respond to different parts of Smith County rapidly to answer especially some of our priority one and priority two calls.”

Serving the population of roughly 241,922 people in a 930-square mile area is a tall order, especially when staffing is thin for law enforcement.

“Since I’ve taken office in 2013, the population of Smith County has increased dramatically and the number of officers we’ve been able to hire has not increased enough, but we’re getting there,” Smith said. “It’s like working in a large city that’s spread out. I equate it to the city of Tyler Police Department, but they have short distances to go to respond. We have the same number of people to protect, but we have long distances to go, so we have to be spread out. That justifies the need for the substation, and this probably will not be the last substation you’ll see throughout the county.”

The growth of the county is reflected at every level. Last November, Smith County voters approved $179 million for a new courthouse and parking garage. Local officials argued that the courthouse was long overdue for many reasons, one of those being safety. The current courthouse is built in a way that inmates are seated in the same area as the victims and their families.

“The great news is the public will never come in contact with the defendant until they’re sitting in the courtroom with them,” Smith said of the new courthouse design. “They’ll come up different elevators on different floors. Through the tunnel is one way, the most popular way that they’ll be coming up there, but they’ll be all very secure.”

For a more in-depth look at the changes the new courthouse will bring, watch the video below:

Smith was recently named President of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas– meaning the local sheriff will now represent sheriffs from all of Texas’ 254 counties and oversee day-to-day affairs at the association.

In the video below, he talks about his responsibilities that come with that new role, and the priorities he hopes will help shape Texas law enforcement.

MENTAL HEALTH

One of the main pillars of his work, as he explained when he was named President of the SAT, is expanding mental healthcare in the area.

According to Smith, his jail is the largest mental health facility in this region of the state, a sentiment other sheriffs have echoed.

A lack of access to mental health resources is an issue that spans across Texas. Smith said there simply isn’t enough space for everyone who needs care, leading some people with mental health issues to become inmates when they should be patients.

“The majority of it, in dealing with the violent mental health people that we have to deal with, there are just so few beds in a state,” Smith said. “Those critical ones, anytime we need to send somebody there, there’s no room.”

Part of that comes down to funding. It’s easy for the public to get on board with funding a new park they want to use with their families, but people can be a little more hesitant to support their taxes going to support the local jail and inmates.

“There’s two schools of thought on that, and my school of thought is I would rather try everything we can do as far as minimizing the number of people in the jail, non-violent offenders that will come back to court, will not offend again while they’re out on bond, and also the mental health– we need to put them where they need to go, in a mental health facility,” Smith said.

Help could be on the horizon. The University of Texas at Tyler’s School of Medicine is being built and there’s potential for some expanded access to care for East Texas and its inmates. As far as specifics of that–

“I wish I could tell you how, because we’ve got some things working that I really can’t talk about now, but stay tuned,” Smith said.

The way to help mental health in the jail is to help mental health outside of the jail, Smith said.

To see the full conversation, including viewer-submitted questions, catch East Texas In Focus on FOX51 News at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.