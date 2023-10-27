TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pam Frederick, owner of Sweet Gourmet in Tyler, sat down with KETK’s Neal Barton to talk about the origin of the beloved Tyler establishment and how they are preparing for the upcoming holiday season.

SWEET GOURMET

Sweet Gourmet has been in business nearly 17 years, located in the French Quarter Shopping Center in Tyler.

The store was opened by a friend of Frederick. Originally from Long Island, he saw Tyler featured on HGTV and decided to give business a try in the Rose Capital. He had several similar businesses on Long Island and decided to sell them to move to the south. After he started in East Texas, he decided the area wasn’t right for him.

“Tyler was not big enough for him… it was just a little too small,” Frederick said. “He was here for a year, he brought the concept to Tyler, but he really still wasn’t happy. He thought, ‘I really need to be at a bigger city.'”

Frederick, who was working as a salesperson in the Houston area at the time, offered to work the Christmas season that year. Before December, he told Frederick he wanted her to buy the whole store.

“I was scared, scared, scared,” she said. “I didn’t say anything to him for about two or three weeks yet we were working together. Finally, he just came to me and he said, ‘What’s the deal?’ And I said, ‘Okay, what do you think?’ And he said, ‘I think you can do this. You’re a born sales[person], you can do this.'”

With some help from her father-in-law, Frederick found her way.

“I said, ‘I don’t want to embarrass the family. What if this flops, and in a year, I have to close it down and I have creditors and all this?'” She said. “And he said, ‘Well honey, if you do, you’re young enough that you can start over.’ So he was always positive and he always lifted me up and said, ‘you will survive and you can do this.'”

In the video below, Frederick explains how her father-in-law helped her gain the confidence and competence to run a successful business.

BUSINESS CHALLENGES

Frederick recalled navigating the early days of her business.

“It was a lot of fun, and it was scary,” she said. “Boy, I remember the first morning I opened the door with my keys, walked in, oh [I was] so scared. The weight of my world. I had a loan to pay, yet I had to keep all of the income coming in, I had to have money.”

Having her own businesses brought many benefits, including making money to send her daughter to college, but also challenges along the way.

“You just work hard,” Frederick said. “You dig down and you go, and you realize that the next few years, you don’t have family time, you won’t be able to go on vacations.”

Now, Sweet Gourmet is a regular Tyler attraction, drawing people from all over East Texas and even from major cities like Houston and Dallas. What started as a small shop with chocolates, candies and gourmet foods turned into a local hotspot for unique gifts, specialty food, high quality cookware and more.

Their website advertises the business as a place “where food lovers and home chefs can indulge in their passion for cooking and entertaining.”

The store did hit a bumpy road in 2020 along with other small businesses when COVID-19 shut down most of the country. In the video below, Frederick explains how they found a way to stay afloat with help from fellow East Texans:

