TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local bee expert Jim Biles spoke with KETK’s Neal Barton to bring the benefits, challenges and basics of beekeeping in focus.

BEEKEEPING 101

Biles is a member of the East Texas Beekeepers Association, a local group of beekeepers that meet monthly, sponsors educational programs and offers workshops, newsletters, advice from veteran beekeepers and more.

The association meets on the first Thursday of each month at the United Methodist Church in Whitehouse.

“We have a revolving door of wannabe beekeepers and people who are interested in the health of the honeybee,” Biles said. “We have a great program every month, great time to ask questions and learn how to get started in beekeeping if people are interested in doing that.”

There are many reasons one may get into beekeeping, among them is tax purposes. The state offers property tax breaks for those who raise honey bees on their property.

Some have developed an interest in beekeeping after seeing reports online about dwindling bee populations.

“The bees, what we call feral bees in the wild, are really having trouble surviving because of bee pests and other problems that they’ve run into just in the last couple of decades,” Biles explained. “If you talk about managed bees, the commercial beekeepers have become very skilled at reproducing their hives, so the total number of hives in the U.S. has been flat, slightly trending down.”

In the video below, Biles talks about bee populations and the functions of each bee within a hive:

GETTING STARTED

With more than 30,000 varieties of bee in the United States with intricate work structures among hives, there is plenty to learn about the insect.

“The lifecycle of a honeybee in the spring, a worker honeybee, is only about six weeks,” Biles said. “A queen will last much longer because she’s not out flying, she’s laying eggs. The queen will last about three years on average, but the productivity of the queen goes down significantly after a year, is what we found. I replace my queens every year because of that.”

Biles said there is a steep learning curve with honeybees, and it’s best to not seek out all of your information online.

One of the main benefits of beekeeping is producing local honey.

“Local honey is one of the great benefits of beekeeping, especially for hobbyists,” Biles said. “The demand for local honey has just continued to go up and up.”

Those interested in bees without wanting to become full beekeepers can create a bee sanctuary on their land– or even take simple steps to support the local bee population.

“It is doable, but you need to do some research on it,” Biles said. “The state of Texas helps with that because that’s one of the categories that the state recognizes for property tax benefit, if you have a wildlife sanctuary. But we’d be satisfied if people would just keep the plants and the grass the way they normally do and not put pesticides on them. If they would do that, that would go a long way to helping the bees.”

With the right resources and knowledge, beekeeping is a lot more attainable for the average person.

“If you get connected to a local beekeeping association, it’s a little bit easier because one of the things that we do is we have a clinic in the spring for new beekeepers, we have a mentoring process where our new beekeepers can connect with an experienced beekeeper, follow them around, learn the ropes a little bit better,” Biles said. “The learning curve is shortened because of that, but it’s still a lot of information to learn and it takes some time. You just have to be patient with it.”

In the video below, Biles explains what one needs to get started:

To see the full conversation, including viewer-submitted questions, catch East Texas In Focus on FOX51 News at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.