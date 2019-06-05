Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Back to School
Feeding America
Special Reports
Crime & Public Safety
Coronavirus
Texas News
Education
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report
National
Top Stories
Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly striking employee
Top Stories
Texas Education Agency: Ban on mask mandates will not be enforced — for now
The fight over masks in schools continues as childhood cases rise
Video
Only 7K evacuated from Afghanistan this week, much lower than goal
Video
Florida school officer who hid during Parkland shooting to face charges
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Talk
Pollen Count | Silver Line Roofing
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Closings and Delays
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Athlete of the Week by Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Houston Texans
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
Japan 2020
NBC Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Sports
Top Stories
Gilmer tussles with Pine Tree, Bullard battles Jacksonville, and Grace faces Sabine in a massive East Texas scrimmage night
Video
Top Stories
Bravo’s Gym in Tyler is set to host a boxing tournament on Saturday
Video
Natasha Mack signs with professional basketball team in Poland
Video
Alto looks to get back to winning ways with new head coach Lance Gamble
Video
Excitement is growing as East Texas football stadium prepare to open to full capacity this season
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Back to School
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Destination Texas
Clear the Shelters
BestReviews
Calendar
Top Stories
Nacogdoches PD taking donations for sergeant in ICU battling COVID
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: UT Health East Texas ER and COVID units
Video
Top Stories
Severely matted stray dog given new chance at life by Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
Longview woman named one of three people in the world to win award in helping eradicate polio
Video
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Henderson was named after the 1st governor of Texas
Video
PHOTOS: Tyler ISD teacher surprised as Texas Teacher of the Year finalist
Video
Clear the Shelters
Clear the Shelters Map
Pet of the Week
KETK Pet Supply Drive
Top Stories
Pets Fur People: Lucy
Video
Top Stories
Severely matted stray dog given new chance at life by Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
Top Stories
Tyler Animal Shelter invites community to see new murals in facility
Video
SPCA East Texas: Pet of the Week: Molly
Video
KETK holding pet supply drive to help animals in need
Video
Kristen with Sinclair Law explains importance of commitment when adopting
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
The fight over masks in schools continues as childhood cases rise
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Jackson Construction in Quitman needs an administrative assistant
Video
Top Stories
Old Navy eliminates separate ‘Plus Size’ sections in stores
Video
Gilmer tussles with Pine Tree, Bullard battles Jacksonville, and Grace faces Sabine in a massive East Texas scrimmage night
Video
Bravo’s Gym in Tyler is set to host a boxing tournament on Saturday
Video
‘Unruly’ passengers arrested at Tennessee airport after refusing to wear masks on flights
Video
Contests
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Cutest Pet Photo Sweepstakes
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Completed Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Jackson Construction in Quitman needs an administrative assistant
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: FTSi. Tech in Kilgore hiring an End User Service Technician
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: David’s Bridal in Tyler needs a worker in Special Occasion Dress Sales
Video
JOB ALERT: Genesis Resources in Kilgore needs a maintenance mechanic
Video
JOB ALERT: SFA in Nacogdoches needs a Chef-Banquet I
Video
JOB ALERT: Spring Creek Barbeque in Tyler needs a cook
Video
Contact Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Interactive Radar
no iframe support!
East Texas
East Texas
Deep East Texas
DFW
I-20