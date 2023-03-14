Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
66°
WATCH NOW
FOX51 News
Sign Up
Tyler
66°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Top Stories
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Super Saver
Education
Special Reports
Weird News
National
World
East Texas Gas Prices
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Automotive News
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
East Texans ready to help communities hit by tornadoes
Video
Top Stories
TxDOT plans to widen Old Jacksonville Highway
Video
2 Cherokee County Jail deaths revealed by state report
PHOTOS: Traffic stop leads to pounds of meth seized
Gallery
Cushing man’s home rebuilt after tornado
Video
Weather
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Special 2023: Before, during and after the storm
Weather Alerts
Pollen Count
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Houston Texans
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
Friday Football Fever
Fever Scores
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
Top Stories
TVCC women fall to NW Florida State 66-63 in overtime …
Video
Top Stories
UT Tyler softball gets a pair of wins on homecoming
Video
Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders advance with 2-1 win over …
Video
Jacksonville Maidens roll over Center 11-0 to open …
Video
Jacksonville Indians take down Henderson 4-1
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Post Your Local Events
KETK Gives Back
East Texas Women
Small Town Salute
🙏 Nominate A Nonprofit by Sloan Law Firm
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
BestReviews
Positive News
Top Stories
East Texans ready to help communities hit by tornadoes
Video
Top Stories
TxDOT plans to widen Old Jacksonville Highway
Video
Cushing man’s home rebuilt after tornado
Video
Longview residents Strut their Mutts for charity
Video
Altra Foundation offering scholarships for high school …
Video
Video
KETK Replay
FOX51 Replay
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Top Stories
TVCC women fall to NW Florida State 66-63 in overtime …
Video
Top Stories
East Texans ready to help communities hit by tornadoes
Video
Top Stories
TxDOT plans to widen Old Jacksonville Highway
Video
Cushing man’s home rebuilt after tornado
Video
Roofing workers find body of man, sheriff says
Video
Longview residents Strut their Mutts for charity
Video
Contests
🏀 Basketball Challenge by Heaton Eye
🛏️ March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
Remarkable Women: March 2023
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
🙏 Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Completed Contests
Academy Sports + Outdoors Giveaway
Top Stories
Remarkable Women
Gallery
Top Stories
KETK’s Basketball Challenge Bracket Game by Heaton …
Top Stories
March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
QR Code Survey
Job Board
Job Alert
Jobs.KETK.com
Job Seekers
Job Recruiters
Work for KETK | FOX51
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: U.S. Xpress in Winnsboro needs a Diesel …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Shoe Carnival in Tyler needs an Assistant …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Texas State Job Bank in Quitman needs …
Video
JOB ALERT: KFC in Palestine needs a Shift Manager
Video
JOB ALERT: Walgreens in Longview needs a Certified …
Video
JOB ALERT: First National Bank in Tyler needs a Bilingual …
Video
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
News Tips
About Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
Advertise With Us
FOX51
KTPN
Technical Issues
Feedback
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson talks LIV Golf in Tucson
Top LIV Golf Headlines
Trending Right Now
Arkansas man missing since 2021 found in Texas
Roofing workers find body of man, sheriff says
PHOTOS: Traffic stop leads to pounds of meth seized
Grand Saline ISD mourns loss of senior student
Flint resident claims $1 million prize in Texas Lottery
Don't Miss
Remarkable Woman: LaRhonda Hamilton
Reece Porter: CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine …
Longview Arboretum recognized as outstanding nonprofit …
KETK’s Basketball Challenge Bracket Game by Heaton …
March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
QR Code Survey
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway