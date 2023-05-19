NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

It was a hoot this week seeing seeing fellow congressmen going after Congressman George Santos, who is a liar.

Then, it dawned on me– you have a building full of congenital liars trying to blow out another congenital liar for lying. Are there degrees of lying?

Look what happened this week. The Durham report came out, reporting no Russia, Russia, Russia collusion with Donald Trump. This dovetails back to the Mueller report years ago saying the same thing. Mueller was/is almost God-like figure to DC because he was DC. So, two credible reports saying there was not Russia, Russia, Russia going on with Trump. Two sources, which is good enough for journalism.

But what’s going to happen to all those wizards of smart in DC which assured us and won awards, telling us, they knew the was collusion? And there was none.

My grandmother never called anyone a liar. She’d say they were telling a story. Well this week, we know there’s plenty of people out there in our nations Capitol telling a story.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.