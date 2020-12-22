TYLER, Texas (KETK)- We lost a great guy this past weekend. Charlie Pride died. Without even meeting him you loved him, loved his music.

He was a nice man, a great country singer.

His son used to sing on our midday show. Deon was raised right. He was talented but also the nicest young man you’d want to meet. After Deon was done he would walk around and thank everyone. We couldn’t wait to have him back.

Looking at Charlie Pride’s career it seems so ridiculous he had to go through so much just to have a career. I’m grateful now, the next great country singer would be welcomed no matter what he looked like. Pride showed no bitterness and was bigger than those who wanted to hold him back.

Thank God for people like Faron Young who were superstars in the ’60s and made it known ” if you have trouble with Charlie Pride, you have trouble with me.” God bless you Charlie Pride.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.