TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A tale of two COVIDS. Trump got it.

The media almost scorned him like somehow he was setting a bad example. He was probably a super-spreader.

Biden gets it and it’s almost no big deal. I know he told us we’d never get it if we’d get double vaccinated and boosted like him. Darn ya Joe you got it you scamp. But, it’s ok.

Even though Biden took his inside and outside COVID picture with no mask on. Can you imagine if Trump did that?

Now, we keep seeing the goal posts being moved back by Biden supporters and others after being berated by him to be vaccinated and boosted and getting so-called bullet proof against COVID. Now it’s “good job, Joe. Can you imagine how sick you’d be if you didn’t get shotted up?” Same for Fauci, Schumer and Blumenthal.

Double standard, much? That’s my point of view, what’s yours?



