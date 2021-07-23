NEAL BARTON’S POV: Applying for jobs

(KETK)- Buy the dip. When the market is low, buy right now. If I needed a job I’d apply for one.
Maybe work two part-time jobs. If you want to get ahead be indispensable. I know we’re in a new age but older values still apply. Even recently the Washington Post ran an article in which employers are-wising up and removing the college degree requirement.
Companies are realizing so many have skills and don’t have a degree. Take a job right now. Work… you could move up fast since the competition for jobs are not interested in applying.
And it’s usually easier getting a job when you already have one. This stay at home and have uncle sugar mail you a check won’t last forever. That’s my point of view. What’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.
