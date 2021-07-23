NEAL BARTON’S POV: Applying for jobs

(KETK)- Buy the dip. When the market is low, buy right now. If I needed a job I’d apply for one.

Maybe work two part-time jobs. If you want to get ahead be indispensable. I know we’re in a new age but older values still apply. Even recently the Washington Post ran an article in which employers are-wising up and removing the college degree requirement.

Companies are realizing so many have skills and don’t have a degree. Take a job right now. Work… you could move up fast since the competition for jobs are not interested in applying.