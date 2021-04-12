NEAL BARTON’S POV: Baylor won a national title

(KETK)- I don’t know basketball or even care for it, but I know what I like.

I like any achiever which handles failure and — this is a big one– success with dignity.

For the first time in the school’s history the Baylor Bears won a national basketball championship.

It’s a huge deal.

When the players got back to Waco, here’s what happened. Nothing. I heard students went to the football stadium and had a rally. I didn’t wake up the next morning with overnight pictures on the morning news of fires being set, police being assaulted and cars being flipped over like you see at other colleges across the nation.

Baylor set a great example. They won on the court, but to me they won because of the dignified way they conducted themselves afterwards. Bravo.

