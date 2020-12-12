NEAL BARTON’S POV: ‘Castle Doctrine’

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Just when you think you’ve heard the most ridiculous ideas from politicians there’s always one more.

Texas State Representative Terry Meza (D-Irving) has introduced a bill which would repeal the state’s “Castle Doctrine.”

The doctrine allowing a homeowner to use deadly force against an armed intruder who breaks into their home.

“I’m not saying that stealing is okay,” Meza explained. “All I’m saying is that it doesn’t warrant a death penalty. Thieves only carry weapons for self-protection and to provide the householder an incentive to cooperate. They just want to get their loot and get away. When the resident tries to resist is when people get hurt. If only one side is armed fewer people will be killed.”

She wants the homeowner’s to flee their home at the first sign of intrusion. If fleeing is not possible he must cooperate with the intruder, but if violence breaks out it is the homeowner’s responsibility to make sure no one gets hurt. I pray her bill is laughed out of the house.

That’s my point of view. What’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.