NEAL BARTON’S POV: East Texas welcomes UT Tyler’s first class of medical students

(KETK) – I’ve always said East Texas was the friendliest and greatest spots on Earth. And once again you prove me right. This week it’s announced that the Fair Foundation will pay full tuition for the first medical school class at UT Tyler. It’s fantastic, we’re getting a medical school in East Texas. It’s exciting to think all the teachers and researchers who’ll want to live her and make our medical community a better place. What better way to shake and howdy the first class of 40 students to East Texas than give them a full ride for medical school. Then, let’s hope they want to stay here and contribute. What a great announcement this is. And thanks to the Fair Foundation.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.