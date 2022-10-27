NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The election nears and some of my national colleagues are melting down afraid for democracy because Neanderthals seemed to be pumped up and going to the polls early. This week I see them angry about Georgia voting laws, but Georgia is seeing record turnout. Isn’t that good?

Are they OK with the Lieutenant Governor in Pennsylvania trying to slam through undated ballots? Isn’t that bad?

Now, Harris County here in Texas will have more election monitors this time. Many are angered. But, we carried this story this week. If you’re not doing anything wrong, you’ll never make contact with a monitor.

Our betters are tied in knots. Many angry and some don’t have faith in how the votes are counted like what happened in 2020.

But, there is no bigger pariah than what’s called an election denier. That is if they’re a Republican. But, who were the other election deniers?

Al Gore? Hillary Clinton? Stacey Abrams? I guess election denying is like eyeing beauty. It’s in the eye of the beholder.

