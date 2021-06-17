NEAL BARTON’S POV: ERCOT still isn’t ready

In February we were freezing our backsides off. Minus 6 for morning low, so cold the entire week.

Some folks lost power, some folks died, some folks got gouged with huge electricity bills. We all knew that ERCOT was to blame for a lot of this, and many ERCOT board members resigned in disgrace.

The Texas legislature walks in, beats their chest and says “We’ll take it from here!” Then they told us, “We fixed it!”

Well it’s not even officially summertime yet and ERCOT is already asking us to turn our thermostats up because they can’t handle the heat.

They can’t handle the juice, they’re not ready.

Are you kidding me?

They weren’t ready in February, and after all that they’re still not ready now? Who in the world is in charge? Evidently, no one.

