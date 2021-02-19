NEAL BARTON’S POV: Historic cold weather

(KETK)- We had massive power outages this week because of this cold weather. This was a monumental disaster.

That being said ERCOT starting rolling blackouts with from what we reported little or no warning. Some of these blackouts lasted a lot longer than they should. Even the governor was dubious about the grid’s freezeups. We need to fix this. Are you in good stead with your utility company? Then why every time we have hot or cold, we have blackouts and are told you have to cut back? Do we not trust the grid?

We Texans like to brag we have our own power grid but if we can’t trust it?

Invariably, when you discuss this topic you get a nasty note from those who misunderstand the entire argument. This has nothing to do with linemen fixing lines.

While I’m at it. Were your roads treated? I know the standard response is “that kind of weather doesn’t happen here.”

The problem is, it does.

