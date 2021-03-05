NEAL BARTON’S POV: Humanity beyond measure

(KETK)- We’re from Texas and we like being self-sufficient. But, after the hideous winter storm we had, we needed help. I’m so touched by our brothers in other states who are coming here to help. It touched my heart when we ran a news story showing a plumber from Utah moving his entire company here to help as long as he could afford to. It was the same thing with a company from Virginia.

If there is one thing I know it is: if you live long enough you’ll need help. These folks are showing humanity beyond measure. While we have to humbly accept help now. Let us be as generous with other Americans when they need help. It’s almost hurricane season. Let us not forget.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.