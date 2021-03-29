NEAL BARTON’S POV: Information wants to be set free

(KETK)- Information wants to be set free.

As a journalist and American citizen that’s my credo.

It’s going to get out. Why not sooner than later?

Politicians from both spectrums of the isle know what’s going on at the border is a fiasco.

Folks are walking across. It depends on which side of the isle you are on to agree little or nothing is being done.

All this happened and the administration says nothing to see here folks, move along.

There may be reporters nearby, but they are not allowed to show you children detained. Who’s being detained, if anyone or folks walking across.

This national news media which demanded transparency from the previous one seems okay with, you can’t come in. You can’t see.

No New York Times, Washington Post or Network news hissy fits on the editorial page about this is wrong.

Could it be they don’t want to throw any shade at all on the administration they cheered for during the campaign?

That's my point of view. What's yours? KETK Neal Barton