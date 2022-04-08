(KETK) – So, we’re in the newsroom earlier this week. News flash, the Biden administration once again puts off having those who took student loans from paying them back.

Once again, this is temporary. But, many in the newsroom applauded. With baited breath they opined “he may let us get off the hook for the rest of the loan, soon.”

Of course, everyone let out a laugh except me. Because, I’m from a different generation.

Technically, working stiffs like me have been paying for those loans.

I have a mortgage. Who’s going to pay that off? It sure is a pain. I could have some fun with that money. I have two cars in my driveway my wife and I signed for and paid off.

Why won’t the government buy me a car?

If college is too expensive try a community college. East Texas is full of great ones.

We also have great public local universities. You can commute.

One of the most basic things to learn about being an adult is responsibility.

You signed the paper. It’s your responsibility.

That’s my point of view. What’s yours? You can email me at pov@ KETK.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.

*This was written for broadcast.