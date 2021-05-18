NEAL BARTON’S POV: Losing touch

(KETK)- Sadly, I saw this on a Facebook post last week. Someone my age asking why someone never waves when seeing her in her vehicle anymore.

This exchange with drivers has been a staple in Texas for years, especially in rural areas. Let me explain saying howdy while driving has been a part of East Texas living all my life, especially when I was a kid, my dad even taught me how to wave with the steering wheel there.

I notice when I wave nobody else does anymore. Friends of mine now mainly younger ones don’t even like the checkout line at the supermarket anymore. They prefer the self checkout they tell me they like that because they don’t have to interact with anybody. But, shoot interacting with folks is what I love. I hate that we’re losing touch with our Texas or even American handshake and howdy friendliness. That is sad.

That is my point of view. What’s yours? You can email me at POV@KETK.com or reach me on Facebook at KETK Neal Barton.