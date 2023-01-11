NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

We have a new Speaker of the House. It took a few days, who cares?

Oh… the manufactured outrage.

I understand Democrats criticizing Republicans taking so long because that’s politics, and it’s funny to watch one political party act as if they care the other party is making a mistake.

The lunacy ensued when I saw conservative cable talkers feign the same outrage as Libs. A few had members of the 20 holdouts to McCarthy on their shows and tongue-lashing them for holding up our sacred process. These are the same people who every night sit there and whine we don’t have conservative politicians who’ll take a stand. Then when they finally do, beat them to death for holding out for better rules for bills.

Those hosts must have gotten an earful from viewers because they were on the next night with a softer tone.

The Senate was created to have lords with their noses in the air, but the House was created to be a bar fight, and it was.

Talk to any clerk at your favorite store. I’ll bet they don’t even know who Kevin McCarthy is.

TV ratings didn’t spike because of it, but this speaker vote really showed everyone’s colors. For the most part, conservative TV wears the same garments as the swamp. The kabuki dance was exposed.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at POV@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.