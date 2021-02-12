NEAL BARTON’S POV: Mark Cuban and the national anthem

(KETK)- Mark Cuban surprised us all with no national anthem before the game. The strangest part is Cuban, no shrinking violet when it come to finding a tv camera, did so with out telling anyone until news leaked out.

If it’s the right thing why so quiet? Don’t get me wrong. It’s Cuban’s team. I believe he can do what he wants. Free enterprise. But that also means he’ll have to take the blowback. I’m just surprised he didn’t get every tv camera in DFW there to announce it because that’s his m-o.

