NEAL BARTON’S POV: Name-calling doesn’t help your argument

I saw an interview with Willie Nelson a while back. Someone asked what advice he had for a 19-year-old guitar player– which he once was– the red headed stranger said without even taking a beat: “shut up.”

The older I get, the more I work on keeping my mouth shut. We’re all experts. Ask us, we’ll tell you. This brings me to talking about the new COVID situation.

We all have strong feelings about how things should be handled, but calling people with whom we don’t agree “sheep” “fools” and “idiots” on Facebook doesn’t help.

It’s your right to believe how you want and do what you want. But, endlessly arguing with others just entrenches them. When I was a kid I was told to never mix in politics and religion into conversations.

As I became older, boy, I found that was sage advice. You’re not going to change anyone’s minds calling them a fool. Live your beliefs and let’s tone it down.

