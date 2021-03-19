NEAL BARTON’S POV: President Biden should be holding news conferences

(KETK)- So Joe Biden is the first new president in 100 years to not give a news conference for almost 60 days.

As of the time of this writing it’s true. The question is why not?

Look what’s going on at the border. It’s being overrun.

The feds building decompression units in Dallas and Midland. Dallas will house 3,000 what are not being called undocumented migrants. This along with fuel going sky high and not a peep.

Speaking of not a peep, the national media, who’ve crawled on many new presidents back especially Republicans, seem to have no problem with president Biden’s vanishing act and very light workload.

I wonder why that is?

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.