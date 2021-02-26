NEAL BARTON’S POV: Rush Limbaugh passes away

(KETK)- Iconic American Broadcaster Rush Limbaugh died last week.

The conservative radio talk show host ruled the airwaves since 1988.

Conservatives loved him. Liberals did not, but would have if he would have agreed with them.

He was a conservative but also an entertainer. He learned that from years of being a DJ. Most of today’s talk show hosts are eggheads and lawyers. They have no show biz background. They stay in the weeds.

Rush saved AM radio. It was a dying wasteland of Neil Diamond records and talk-net which was awful. Rush defied the consultants and wizards of smart by staying away from local issues when he started and went national. The consultants at his local station in Sacramento were too busy screwing up the morning host he sneaked by in the afternoon and was a success under their noses.

Ratings are a part of my business and fascinate me because no one really knows why success comes. But when it does, they are first in line to take credit.

Rush was a success. I think I know why. Others keep guessing. You’ll never figure it out.

