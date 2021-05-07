NEAL BARTON’S POV: Save our history

Even though the traffic on Broadway sometimes resembles Houston, lets end it there.

Houston is notorious for bulldozing its great historical buildings to put in more strip shopping malls. I grew up near there.

I’ve seen it. Look what happened in Tyler this week. It took outraged citizens calling the city out after the owner of the oldest house in Tyler, which goes back to the 1840s, wants to tear it down to build a quadplex.

We all know the city needs yet another quadplex, right? Let’s save at least some of our history. This sort of thinking gave you the ugliest courthouse in the state of Texas. You have to pack a lunch to get from Tyler to I-20. Unless now, you can take an 80mph two lane toll road to get out of town. Save our history.

