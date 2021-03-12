NEAL BARTON’S POV: Savings time is ridiculous

(KETK) – Every six months in America we commit lunacy. And this weekend we do it again — time change. This time it’s daylight savings time.

For years, I heard this time change was important because in the old days we needed the extra sunlight to get in the crops. Come to find out, that was old wives tale. Daylight saving time goes back to energy saving during World War I.

It’s ridiculous today. As ridiculous as changing the time in the fall to make it dark at 4:30 p.m. Let’s pick a time and stay with it. Time change is lunacy. I know Indiana and Arizona don’t play this stupid game.

These are serious times in the Texas legislature but usually right now they’re deciding the official cactus for Potter County. After dealing with COVID and energy, we need to get serious and end this madness.

That’s my point view. What’s yours?

