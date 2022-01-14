NEAL BARTON’S POV: Savor every day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When I was a kid I’d hear the old folks, people my age say, ‘savor every day, you never know when it’s over.’ Look at Bob Saget. He was 65-years-old and back on the standup comedy trail. It all was so promising. A writer from “Not the Bee” sums it up. One of the most remarkable things about humanity continues to be our willingness to make plans and preparations for anything and everything, even though there’s absolutely no guarantee we will ever see them.

We plan for retirement without any guarantee we’ll ever live to see it. We plan for our kids’ weddings without any guarantee that they’ll even find someone to marry them. We plan to buy our vacation home or RV without any guarantee we’ll be physically capable or around to enjoy them. Recently, Saget was tweeting about and making preparations for a full comedy tour that he would never conduct. It’s sobering and sad but true.

That’s my point of view. What’s yours? You can email me at pov@KETK.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.