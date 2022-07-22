TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Here we are in Texas sitting on top of an oil pool which will last us 200 years.

But, some Texans are still buying into that we’ll be driving electric cars in five years. No way.

I saw where a friend this last week kept up with all the money he saved or his relatives claimed they saved during a recent trip.

Let me remind you, the government still had to get in there and mess it up. Remember the federal government can screw up an Anvil.

Remember years ago when they declared, they demanded cars get better mileage? And they wondered why taxes were not coming in? It’s because cars got better mileage. They never thought about that.

Back to our story.

Let me remind you the Feds are right now trying to sell this green ideal. Look how cheap! Wait until it finally rolls around years from now. Don’t think you’re going to save money on this. In the the spirit of Ted Kennedy who once said tax everything, these green cars and fill up stations will be taxed Probably higher than what it takes to run an automobile right now. By then, there will be a new crisis to lecture us about.

That’s my point of view. What’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.

This segment was written for broadcast.