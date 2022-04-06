(KETK)- How many have a savings account?

You save your money for a rainy day and every adult knows there are rainy days.

More so with a 401k, that’s what you’re going to live on when it’s all said and done. If you dive into your 401k early, there is a heck of a penalty to pay. That’s why you don’t touch it.

This is something our current administration needs to learn. After releasing some of our strategic petroleum reserves, the president wants to do it again.

He’s taking heat about gas prices. The Biden folks are hostile to the fossil fuel industry. Prices are up, so he wants to use fossil fuels to get him out of the low political ratings hole.

Trump tried to add to the reserve when the price of oil was $40 per barrel. Top Dems stopped him, but they’re all for robbing the reserve now.

We all know if you go to the well too often, you’ll one day come to a dry hole. The strategic petroleum reserve is for emergencies, not for politics.

