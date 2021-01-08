NEAL BARTON’S POV: The world has become a very dangerous place

East Texas reels from seeing a good man who was a pastor shot and killed in his own church. We live in a different world now. Evil lives in small towns as much as big cities. You have to keep your head on a swivel everyday.

As Sheriff Larry Smith says, if you are licensed to carry a firearm, you have to be ready to use it. If not, it can be used against you.

That is what happened last Sunday at the Starrville Methodist Church: a good man gunned down by a bad man.

Now, a church family and immediate family grieve. We should all grieve, because this world has become a very dangerous place, and I don’t see it getting any better anytime soon.

