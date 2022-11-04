NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of KETK’s Neal Barton.

Texas is a football state. There’s no doubt about it.

Look at the rivalries our Texas colleges have had with each other and with other out of state schools.

But, for the most part, most of that venom gets left on the field, until recently.

Case and point, what happened at Ann Arbor Michigan this past weekend.

Michigan and Michigan State have a rivalry. After the game, two fights break out in the tunnel going back to the locker room. About 10 Michigan State guys turn on one Michigan player. Then, another skirmish shows a state player hitting a Michigan player with a helmet.

An apology for the kids is not going to cut it this time. Criminal charges will probably be filed. Something needs to change but will it? I sadly say it won’t.

It used to be that a free college education was enough. Now, let the kids make money. Let them be themselves. To some of you, this is no big deal. To me, this is the backward slide of our decency and who we are as a country.

