NEAL BARTON’S POV: ‘Way to go Nathan’

Phil Burks is a Tyler friend of mine. He is founder of the Genesis Company. He’s also the founder of Tyler Innovation Pipeline.

Phil said on Facebook this week he got to tell the story of Nathan Lamaster and how he used facilities at Tyler Innovation Pipeline to create a device to pop pills out of blister packs. He was working at a health care facility and watched nurses go home with sore and achy fingers from popping hundreds of pills from blister packs during their shifts.

“They challenged him to come up with a solution. He became a member at TIP, and 27 iterations later, he now has a patent! Way to go Nathan. Way to go Phil.

