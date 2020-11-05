NEAL BARTON’S POV: We are all linked

Rolling Stone Magazine writes:

Ronald Clyde Crosby was born in Oneonta, New York, in 1942.

Later, he moved south and lived for a time in the Florida Keys and in New Orleans, where he took his stage name.

In 1971, he landed in Austin, Texas.

By then, he had changed his name to Jerry Jeff Walker.

He changed the music landscape in the middle 70s in texas.

The LP Viva Terlingua gave us anthems to sing and hum as we went off to college or we were homesick living out of state.

Music and art bind us together. It’s really strange. A friend I went to high school with and sang those progressive country anthems with had a daughter 24 years ago. She was the nurse at a downtown Austin hospital in the COVID ward. It was she who held Jerry Jeff’s hand as he left this earth this past weekend.

Isn’t it strange how we are all linked?

Small world.

That’s my point of view. What’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.