NEAL BARTON’S POV: We must have high-speed internet

(KETK) — It’s amazing how in just a generation, high-speed internet went from being a luxury to something we all have to have.

Look at what happened during COVID, If your child didn’t have decent internet access, school was impossible to do.

Now I have property in rural East Texas. My neighbors can’t get a decent internet signal at all. This is a travesty.

And then this week, a light pole was destroyed in the area and four cities lose high-speed service and it goes down for a long time. And calling and getting service, we were told, was impossible.

All day long it chilled me because I started to think. We are so dependent now on high-speed service. We have to do better and move more quickly. This is not a luxury any more. We can’t tolerate any less.

