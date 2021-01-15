NEAL BARTON’S POV: Why aren’t we equally outraged about rioting in D.C. and Portland?

I used to live in the Pacific Northwest and a friend I had there is now a network photographer. As part of an assignment this week, he sent pictures of what used to be beautiful downtown Oregon.

After the summer riots, it’s a mess.

Downtown Seattle used to be the cleanest, coolest downtown there was, except for Vancouver B.C.

Rioting has made it a mess, too.

We had rioting last week in Washington, D.C. and it was awful. Then all of the sudden, people were outraged. Now some people want to bring anyone they think was in on the D.C. rioting to justice.

But… I’m confused. Why aren’t the same people outraged by what happened in D.C. outraged at what was going on in Portland at the federal courthouse under siege there and beautiful Seattle with its rioting?

Why? What’s different? Any answers for me? Violence and looting are OK for some things, and not for others?

