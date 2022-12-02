NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

So, the first day Joe Biden is in office, through executive order he puts a stake through the heart of the American oil business. The keystone pipeline is dead. Look what happens.

Supply and demand. Gas prices go through the roof. We’re now depending on windmills and solar panels for energy. No gradient, just a shift to all green. But… it’s not working.

Every price goes up. So, instead of unleashing our oil supply, we drain our reserves… beg Saudi Arabia for help. And this week, the piece de resistance…. we’ve asked Chevron to drill in Venezuela.

A crooked government with dirty oil. The dirtiest oil. That’s ok? That’s ridiculous. All these climate conferences, but we let the biggest polluters off the hook, China and India, calling them developing countries.

All while we ask for the dirtiest oil from one of the dirtiest countries. What does the administration say when pressed? Nothing, what a mess.

