NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the worst storms of all-time. Once the rain and wind stops we`ll get a chance to see how bad it was.

Even now, it’s somewhat dangerous for news crews walking through bad water, possibly downed power lines and snakes.

One thing we don’t need anymore is tv reporters standing or leaning over trying to not fall down during high winds while covering the storm. Just look at Fort Myers, Florida and Naples, two small towns with video cameras everywhere.

In fact, those cameras have been everywhere now since 911. I’ve been one of those reporters dispatched to the coast to stand in the wind but that’s not needed anymore. The best pics from Ian were security cameras.

I saw a reporter, during the storm, explain to an anchor how to get down in a three point stance. That’s when the story becomes about the person and not the story. And, I see every year storm chasers model their newest safety glasses and now helmets.

If first responders won’t go out in the heart of the storm then we shouldn’t either. It’s just not necessary any more. After the storm and before; fine.

I’m just afraid this will keep happening until the worst happens.

