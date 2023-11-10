NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Teachers are mad at their retirement system. They’ll really be mad after reading this from the Beaumont Enterprise newspaper.

Most state employees make $46,000 a year. The Governor makes $153,000 a year.

  1. Michelle Le Beau
    Chief Scientific Officer, Cancer Prevention
    Salary: $608,850
  2. Jase Auby
    Chief Investment Officer, Teacher Retirement System
    Salary: $550,000
  3. Eric Lang
    Senior Managing Director, Teacher Retirement System
    Salary: $414,999
  4. Kimberly Carey
    Investment Director, Teacher Retirement System
    Salary: $408,000
  5. Brain Guthrie
    Executive Director, Teacher Retirement System
    Salary: $399,999
  6. David Veal
    Director of Investments, Employee Retirement System
    Salary: $395,000
  7. Mikhael Rawls
    Investment Manager, Employee Retirement System
    Salary: $387,991
  8. Barney Timmons Chief Investment Officer, Texas Education Agency
    Salary: $384,375

There’s more, but I’m out of time.

Y’all need to think about what the hired help is getting. This retirement thing is good for them.

