Teachers are mad at their retirement system. They’ll really be mad after reading this from the Beaumont Enterprise newspaper.

Most state employees make $46,000 a year. The Governor makes $153,000 a year.

Michelle Le Beau

Chief Scientific Officer, Cancer Prevention

Salary: $608,850 Jase Auby

Chief Investment Officer, Teacher Retirement System

Salary: $550,000 Eric Lang

Senior Managing Director, Teacher Retirement System

Salary: $414,999 Kimberly Carey

Investment Director, Teacher Retirement System

Salary: $408,000 Brain Guthrie

Executive Director, Teacher Retirement System

Salary: $399,999 David Veal

Director of Investments, Employee Retirement System

Salary: $395,000 Mikhael Rawls

Investment Manager, Employee Retirement System

Salary: $387,991 Barney Timmons Chief Investment Officer, Texas Education Agency

Salary: $384,375

There’s more, but I’m out of time.

Y’all need to think about what the hired help is getting. This retirement thing is good for them.

