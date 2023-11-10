NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.
Teachers are mad at their retirement system. They’ll really be mad after reading this from the Beaumont Enterprise newspaper.
Most state employees make $46,000 a year. The Governor makes $153,000 a year.
- Michelle Le Beau
Chief Scientific Officer, Cancer Prevention
Salary: $608,850
- Jase Auby
Chief Investment Officer, Teacher Retirement System
Salary: $550,000
- Eric Lang
Senior Managing Director, Teacher Retirement System
Salary: $414,999
- Kimberly Carey
Investment Director, Teacher Retirement System
Salary: $408,000
- Brain Guthrie
Executive Director, Teacher Retirement System
Salary: $399,999
- David Veal
Director of Investments, Employee Retirement System
Salary: $395,000
- Mikhael Rawls
Investment Manager, Employee Retirement System
Salary: $387,991
- Barney Timmons Chief Investment Officer, Texas Education Agency
Salary: $384,375
There’s more, but I’m out of time.
Y’all need to think about what the hired help is getting. This retirement thing is good for them.
That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.