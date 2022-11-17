NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

We’re right in the middle of high school football playoff season. I’ve already named my state champion: Alto.

Alto is known for great football. This past year an administrator at the school committed an error in counting students.

The UIL came down like a ton of bricks and said no post-season play. I was an emotional high school aged jock once and know emotions run high. The kids on the football team could have quit or laid down but they didn’t.

They played for pride and they had a 7-3 season. If not for the penalty, they would have gone to the playoffs. The three losses they had were by 1, 4 and 8 points.

Winning is cool in football… but soon those boys will be men. You look back at sports and who won doesn’t mean that much. But, you do learn a lot in sports about yourself. How to not quit when you’re tired or crestfallen. You can do more than you ever thought you could do.

That’s what these young men have learned. That’s why in the important game of life… they are already champions. They know they have what it takes.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.