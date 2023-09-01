NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Amarillo leads the way.

You know how passionate I am about rural broadband.

Amarillo.com reports that Amarillo-area organizations distributed 100 laptops to high school seniors Monday morning at the Amarillo Public Library’s downtown location in an ongoing effort to bridge the digital divide.

During the event, the Amarillo Area Foundation, in partnership with AT&T, the City of Amarillo, Innovation Outpost and more, presented incoming high school seniors a refurbished laptop. The refurbished computers, funded by an AT&T donation to Human IT, provide those in need access to the technology they require to fully utilize the resources and opportunities available in today’s digital world.

We need more of this! We must fix this problem.

