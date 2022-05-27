*This story was written for broadcast*

Tom T. Hall had a song called Ballad of Forty Dollars.

I have an editorial I’ll call the ballad of 40 billion dollars.

I told you last time I think that the 40 billion dollars the Democrats and Republicans could not wait to send to Ukraine- should have been kept here… not Ukraine.



Ukraine is a situation I certainly care about —but why should that $40 billion not be sent to haul in formula for babies?



We’re catching up with that—- way too late.

Now… the school shooting in Uvalde shows you Texas and other schools are not safe.

Mitch McConnell says $40 billion to Ukraine is the best way we could spend that money. Mitt Romney just said $40 billion to Ukraine is the best bargain for America. We have politicians whispering we’re really at war with Russia. We better not be.

We spend money all over the world propping up people we wouldn’t even let in our house. I’m not naive. I know we have to live with the rest of the world.

But… I’ll say it again. I’m an American first. The $40 billion would have been a great down payment to re-engineer our school buildings and hire security.

We always find money to build a bridge to name after some gasbag politician.

Let’s keep our money at home for a while and take care of your children.

Right now…. America’s biggest concern should be your children. Not feeding a war machine.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@KETK.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.