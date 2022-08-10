This segment was written for broadcast.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Here in Texas I hope we can do the same thing in Houston and Arlington that they are doing in Seattle.

A report stated The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot. Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia. The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes. Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Join us at KETK.com to see how we can help clear the shelters.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.