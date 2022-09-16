NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

So the national media, mainly the New York Times and Washington Post, are leaking about what agents seized at Trump’s house in Florida, trying to damage him as a candidate for the presidency again.

If they had anything on him, they’d have him by now. They’ve had an army of lawyers going though these documents reporting about it using damaging language like “could be”, “might be”, “should be”, but nothing solid.

Dick Morris was Bill Clinton’s advisor back in the 90s when Clinton’s presidency was in a rough patch. It was Morris who told him to triangulate. He did, and came out smelling like a rose. Morris is out there, but he’s a savant. Morris contends right now, it is Trump after the FBI because the boxes the FBI ran to get contains damning information about the FBI as they tried to unlawfully take out Trump with the fake dossier. (This) sounds crazy at first.

All I know is this looks like another Washington campaign to oust Trump, which isn’t working.

