NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Anyone seen my classified documents?

It’s the latest thing. Now, Mike Pence has misplaced a few after more Biden docs went missing last week. This has turned into what many said it was: a joke.

Someone needs to investigate the National Archives and get ahold of this sort of thing. They’re the problem. If this is so important, fix the system.

Sandy Berger, who worked for Bill Clinton got caught stuffing docs in his pants years ago. His pants. He was caught. He destroyed some. Everyone looked the other way.

We now know what docs are a political cudgel to go after politicians you don’t like, such as Trump, with FBI stormtroopers. This has been exposed as what it really is, a political witch-hunt.

