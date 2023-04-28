NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

It’s Friday afternoon and we are heading into a stormy Friday night.

I had to take Thursday off to go and check my place in deep East Texas and see if it was ok.

Wednesday night that part of the country was pulverized with wind and hail. I saw downed trees everywhere. I also saw where county crews and just plain folks were up all night with cherry pickers and chainsaws making roads passable and getting the lights on for all of us.

We are taught to, and most of us enjoy, hunkering down during a bad storm. But, there are many who have to go to work when that happens.

You see on social media we now demand it happen. I’ll raise my glass and toast with my brown juice to those who work while we sleep.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me POV@KETK.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.